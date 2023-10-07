Woman charged after allegedly wounding teenager in bus station

The Examiner
Rosny Bus Mall stabbing results in wounding charge

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 8 2023 - 10:26am, first published 9:00am
Police say they have charged a 37-year-old woman who they believe is responsible for stabbing a 14-year-old boy in the state's south.

