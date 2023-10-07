Woman charged after allegedly wounding teenager in bus station

Police say they have charged a 37-year-old woman who they believe is responsible for stabbing a 14-year-old boy in the state's south.
The pair, who Tasmania Police say were known to one another, were involved in an altercation with a number of people in the Rosny Bus Mall about 3.20pm on Saturday, October 7.
Police allege the teenager was stabbed to his upper body, and remains in a stable condition at the Royal Hobart Hospital after surgery.
The woman was charged with one count of wounding, and police said she received bail to appear in Hobart Magistrates Court at a later date.
Police said the incident was isolated, and there was no threat to the wider community.
Any witnesses are urged to contact police, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania.
