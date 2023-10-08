Saturday marked the third national ageism awareness day in Australia, shedding light on a rising concern among older Tasmanians.
According to the most recent data from Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), 20 per cent of Australians aged 65 or older reported age discrimination in the workplace from 2012 to 2014.
It also reported from 2017 to 2018, over 10,900 calls were made to elder abuse help lines across Australia.
Chief executive of the Council of the Ageing Tasmania (COTA) Craig Chadwick said ageism was diverse, and could be "quite subtle or overt."
"It's anything from the language people use to describe people who they perceive as older, the way they interact with people or their opportunities in the workplace," Mr Chadwick said.
"A lot of the time it's around the language and the behaviours that people use."
He said COTA has heard concerns from older Tasmanians around accessibility, particularly in mature age workforce and workforce settings.
"When you look at social interactivity, things like digital inclusion is a big one; they're the core ones coming through," he said.
Elder abuse, defined as any act that harms an older person carried out by someone they trust, is expected to rise as Australia's population ages.
Mr Chadwick said ageism impacted a persons whole quality of life.
"It impacts on their self esteem and their social connection in a whole range of different ways," he said.
"The perception that a number on a birth certificate defines a person's worth or value in society is just outrageous."
He said reform needed to happen across every generation, including the older ones.
"We're all human beings regardless of age, race culture or beliefs, we're all human beings.
"Letting age define where a person sits in their life; that's one thing we need to overcome, whether your're 18, 48 or 88, you should all be treated with mutual respect and understanding."
