The delayed release of a long-awaited review of Tasmania's harness racing industry is putting "enormous pressures" on the industry, Labor says.
Report author Ray Murrihy was commissioned in late March to investigate allegations of race fixing, team driving and animal cruelty within the industry.
The report was initially due to be provided to the Racing Minister by June 30.
However, an extension was requested by Mr Murrihy and he was granted a new deadline of August 31.
An interim report report was then received by the government on September 20.
Tasmanian Pacing Club chief executive Steve Deveraux said he wanted to see a timeline of its release.
"The end of the year is a fair span from the original date ... Mr Murrihy can't lay charges against anybody, he can only recommend certain things so if there's evidence there, let's see it," Mr Deveraux said.
READ MORE: Former premiers express support for Rockliff
"It casts a shadow that's probably not there, Tasracing have been proactive in the animal welfare front.
"We just want to to see what the final result is so we can move on or if there's improvements that have to be made."
Labor racing spokesperson Dean Winter said it had been almost 200 days since the independent review was announced.
"We still don't have the answers to the really important questions that have been put on the allegations that have been made," Mr Winter said.
"The industry is really strong, it's worth almost $200 million a year to the Tasmanian economy and there's about 5000 participants involved in it.
"We need to support them, particularly coming into the upcoming summer racing carnival."
Mr Winter said he understood Mr Murrihy asked for an extension, but the government announced it would be done "months and months ago".
"They also said that the majority of recommendations will be addressed in August, but only two of the seven areas of review have actually been responded to and there are still no recommendations," Mr Winter said.
Minister for Racing Felix Ellis said it was important to note that it was Mr Murrihy who asked for an extension to deliver the final report to ensure he could complete a thorough investigation.
"It is deeply disappointing the opposition is now trying to play desperate politics with an active investigation process," Mr Ellis said.
"Labor is showing they are clearly not interested in improving the integrity of racing in Tasmania.
"They still haven't taken up my offer for a briefing on our comprehensive integrity reforms from weeks ago."
Mr Ellis said he was advised any matter outside the terms of reference raised with Mr Murrihy had been "appropriately referred to relevant authorities, including WorkSafe and Tasmania Police".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.