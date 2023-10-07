Macquarie Point venue master plan not far off

The Tasmanian public will soon get their hands on the master plan for the proposed Macquarie Point stadium, Sports Minister Nic Street has revealed.
The next stage in the stadium's progression - passing as a project of state significance - will get under way when parliament returns on October 17, while the location of the state's AFL high performance centre is also likely to be announced soon.
Speaking to SEN Tasmania, Mr Street said every Southern council bar Hobart had shown interest in accommodating the new training base, and that a finished Macquarie Point document was not far off.
"The master plan for the entire precinct is almost completed and ready for submission to the federal government and for release to the public," Mr Street said.
"We're looking forward to doing that so that people can see what we've been saying as a government about it being not just about a stadium, but about the entire precinct and revitalising that area."
Plans for the Macquarie Point stadium are not expected to assist Tasmania's bid for a team in Australia's round ball league.
Speaking to The Examiner last month, new Football Federation Tasmania boss Tony Pignata said a new rectangular stadium was a necessity for the sport moving forward.
However, Mr Street said a new Macquarie Point stadium would still have a role to play in the round ball game.
"They're still very much interested in Macquarie Point as a facility for higher-profile games," Mr Street said.
'I met with Tony not long after he started - the potential to bring soccer events to Tasmania would rely on Macquarie Point stadium.
"What they're talking about is what they would need for an A-League licence and we're certainly involved in those conversations as well."
