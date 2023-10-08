The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Enterprize launches Internet of Things lab in Henty House

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated October 8 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Telstra regional Australia executive Loretta Willaton with Bitlink managing director James Riggall and Enterprize chief executive Casey Farrell at the new the Internet of Things lab in Henty House. Picture by Paul Scambler
Telstra regional Australia executive Loretta Willaton with Bitlink managing director James Riggall and Enterprize chief executive Casey Farrell at the new the Internet of Things lab in Henty House. Picture by Paul Scambler

A new Internet of Things (IoT) technology lab, the first of its kind in Tasmania, hopes to offer a new outlet for innovators in the state and to build up an interest in creating tech devices among the wider public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.