A new Internet of Things (IoT) technology lab, the first of its kind in Tasmania, hopes to offer a new outlet for innovators in the state and to build up an interest in creating tech devices among the wider public.
Startup incubator Enterprize launched the lab in Henty House on Friday, as part of the Greater Launceston Transformation Project and Launceston Smart City project.
Enterprize chief executive Casey Farrell said there was already a really vibrant community who are interested in electronic manufacturing, but that the lab was also designed to share this knowledge with other people in the community who might be interested in developing tech skills.
The lab contains equipment such as 3D printers, soldering irons and vacuum formers, equipment which is essential for creating items like circuit boards and components for smart devices.
The "internet of things" is essentially the connection of existing devices and appliances to the internet to provide a better service for users, Mr Farrell said.
Some examples include smart fridges, smart TVs, home devices and smart traffic light systems or metres which are connected to the internet.
The most exciting device in the lab is a pick and place machine, which can be programmed to make multiple circuit boards at a time, Mr Farrell said.
Instead of hand-soldering each component onto a circuit board, the machine will pick up parts and place them on the circuit board for you.
James Riggall, director of tech education company Bitlink and Enterprize board member, said that the new facility was really important.
"It's a place where you really learn how to work on the hardware side of electronics and computing, which is something that we often think only happens in China.
"But the reality is, there are companies in Tasmania who are doing this kind of work, this sort of advanced manufacturing."
The places they've started are not dissimilar to the IoT lab in Henty House, he said.
"This is a place where people can start to learn how to work with hardware the way computer programmers work with software," he said.
The lab was inspired by a Telstra lab in Melbourne where people can go and prototype, test and build internet of things devices, Mr Farrell said.
The Launceston lab was a collaboration between the federal and state governments, greater Launceston councils and Telstra, who approached Enterprise to establish a space similar to the Melbourne lab.
"They asked whether we would be interested in hosting the lab given that we had a community already there working in some of the spaces that that lab support."
There's been a real increase in this area of tech in Launceston, which is "punching above its weight" in this sector, Mr Farrell said.
He said it only took a few "champions" succeeding in the sector for it to snowball, citing Invermay-based Definium Technologies as an example.
The labs are now open.
Those who are interested in using the space should contact Enterprize.
