City of Launceston council may soon need to allocate more budget funds to repairing its ageing road infrastructure.
The council's tender review committee awarded a $331,000 contract to rehabilitate part of Brooklyn Road at Youngtown, which was noted by councillors at their October 5 meeting.
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said after months of receiving "one or two" bids on council projects, the process had been competitive, indicating some life had come back into the construction industry.
However councillor Alan Harris said the price of construction had risen considerably in his lifetime, and with many of the city's streets approaching the end of their lifespan ratepayers would be on the hook for pricey repairs.
"We have 1200 kilometres of streets, perhaps not all of them with kerbing and guttering," Cr Harris said.
"Nevertheless, this is an indication our future budgets will need to have more money on street repaving and rebuilding because our assets are ageing.
"You can't continue to keep putting off the repair and upgrade of those, as we found out many years ago with our sewer system."
Land owned by the council at Newstead could change hands for just $1 after a council vote.
A three-lot subdivision at 26 Beverley Hills Road had previously been approved by councillors, however the project had hit a barrier due to a drainage easement running across the property.
The property owner had applied to reduce the width of the easement from 8.2 metres to four metres, something council officers said was feasible as current and future infrastructure would fit in the reduced parcel of land.
This required councillors to approve the application, and also required the council to determine how much the land was worth.
The value of the land had been assessed at $15,000, however council officers recommended following a precedent set in 2021 and disposing of the land for nil or $1.
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said in cases like this the council was not out to make a profit on the land, and shrinking the easement would allow more housing to be built.
"The person may or may not have bought it for the easement and got a benefit by purchasing cheaper because of that," Cr McKenzie said.
"But their skills and wherewithal has gone into getting the easement lifted.
"It's really more about council holding property, and the fact that we didn't actually need the easement in the first place."
Although the easement has been shrunk, any future construction on the lot is confined to a 10-metre by 15-metre zone due to potential stormwater overflow.
The property owner would also pay nearly $4000 in council costs associated with the application, and any fees charged by the land titles office.
