City of Launceston councillors made a trip across the Bass Strait, however they were not there for idle sightseeing.
Mayor Matthew Garwood and four councillors - deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie, Danny Gibson, Alan Harris and Joe Pentridge - journeyed to regional Victoria late September.
The contingent of Launceston councillors had three key destinations on their itinerary - the Shepparton Art Museum, Kardinia Park Stadium and Deakin University.
The museum was previously owned by the Greater Shepparton City Council but now operated by an independent not-for-profit organisation, while the stadium is operated by a trust.
Deakin University hosts sports facilities used by Geelong Football Club and the general public - a model the mayor said the council was eager to replicate in Launceston.
Cr Garwood said the other destinations gave insight vital as the council negotiated the transfer of UTAS Stadium to Stadiums Tasmania, and the continued implementing the QVMAG Future Directions Plan.
He said the fact-finding excursion was informative, and gave the city's elected representatives a sense of how best to tackle those challenges and make the most of opportunities.
"The key takeaways for me were that the contemporary governance models we are seeking to transition to for both UTAS Stadium and the QVMAG are demonstrably working for similar institutions and have brought a host of cultural, social and economic benefits to the region in which those institutions are based," Cr Garwood said.
"It highlighted the areas that the council needs to focus on to get things right from the start and also the importance that universities can play in terms of the provision of public infrastructure.
"This is something that the council is keen to explore with UTAS into the future."
