Taking your unwanted items to the tip can be an expensive and difficult process for some people. You sometimes need to rent a trailer or pay a fee at a tip.
But Rocherlea residents had the chance to dispose of their tyres, white goods, scrap items and general waste for free on Friday morning as part of a trial program run by the Rocherlea Action group.
Spring Clean Rocherlea is a community led project focused on waste, recycling and giving residents a chance to dispose of recyclables and other waste
Launceston City Mission's Ray Green said the event brought together a variety of organisations and was an initiative designed by the wider community.
Items like tyres and mattresses are quite difficult to get rid of and quite costly too, Mr Green said.
Some members of the community struggle financially to dispose of waste which tends to build up, he said.
At today's event, which got a very good response, someone came over with 55 tyres, he said.
In total, the event got rid of around 100 tyres from the community, Mr Green said.
The events are not just about helping the community with an issue, he said, but also about connecting people to each other and to services.
The Spring Clean Rocherlea event was supported by Veolia, Sims Metal and Altus Traffic who provided containers for the waste products.
City of Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said he hoped the event would be an opportunity for residents to dispose of waste and to learn about waste diversion options.
"We know there can sometimes be barriers for members of the community who don't have a vehicle, physical capacity or other means to dispose of household waste, and Spring Clean Rocherlea offers a solution for that," Cr Garwood said.
READ MORE: Cricket North 2023-34 season preview
The project would also attempt "to divert salvageable items for re-sale through Uptipity or for use in other circular economy initiatives," Cr Garwood said.
"This is shaping up to be a fantastic community-led initiative and the City of Launceston is proud to support the Rocherlea Action Group and its partners for Spring Clean Rocherlea."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.