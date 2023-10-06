The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Spring Clean Rocherlea allows residents to get rid of waste for free

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated October 6 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary and Peter Kopper unload their trailer at the Spring Clean Rocherlea event. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Gary and Peter Kopper unload their trailer at the Spring Clean Rocherlea event. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Taking your unwanted items to the tip can be an expensive and difficult process for some people. You sometimes need to rent a trailer or pay a fee at a tip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.