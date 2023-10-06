With a Tasmanian AFL team on the horizon, clubs might have reason to be reticent about drafting players from the state.
But Launceston's Colby McKercher put to bed any fears of making his first stint a short one at the national draft combine, highlighting his eagerness to repay the faith from whichever club picks him up.
"I'm quite a loyal person and getting drafted to an AFL club is what I'm worried about at the moment," he said.
"I'm not sure about a move home I reckon I'm pretty ready to live over here and I've been looking forward to it my whole life and in terms of being an AFL player probably 10 or 15 years now."
Despite his willingness to base himself on the mainland, he was quick to credit his time with the Devils in the Coates Talent League and the Allies in the under-18 national championships.
"I'm really happy, the Allies was probably a really big thing and I guess it just shows the younger kids that anything can be done," he said.
"It doesn't matter where you come from and hopefully the boys next year do a really good job and we keep improving and show the other states that we've got some really talented footballers."
Set to be put through his paces this weekend, McKercher said he had not paid much attention to conversations about the trading of draft picks, with the midfielder keen to go wherever he's wanted.
"I watch a lot of football so I would say I'm a bit of a football head, but as for picks I'm not really worried about that," he said.
"I'm not going to know what's going on, so I just let it fall into place and wherever I end up, I end up."
With little more than six weeks to go until draft night, the combine provides clubs with an opportunity to interview 61 of Australia's best prospects before putting them through physical testing at Margaret Court Arena.
Alongside McKercher, Launceston teammates James Leake and Arie Schoenmaker are at the combine, as well as former North Launceston player Ryley Sanders.
From Hobart, Jack Callinan has been called up, while in the state combine, Coastal products Heath Ollington and Geordie Payne will be put to the test.
