Do you pride yourself on your culinary knowledge?
Are your dinner parties the envy of your friendship groups?
Well now, you have the chance to prove your stuff at the Food and Feast trivia night, presented by Trivia People Tasmania.
Hosted at Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew, the event will run on a Monday night as to encourage local chefs, cooks, commercial kitchen and hospitality workers to attend.
Trivia People Tasmania director Shanneen Bagala said Tatler would also be putting on an "amazing roast."
"You're going to have not just the entertainment for your eyes and ears, but you're also going to have that in another sense which is through your mouth," Ms Bagala said.
"Hopefully, our players will learn something as well; I'm hoping that some of the chefs from local cafes will come along.
A former chef herself, Ms Bagala said many chefs often didn't get weekends, hence the decision to host it on a weekday.
"I'm hoping it will be an introduction to bring some of our hospitality staff in town together, and for them to acknowledge that they are allowed to celebrate," she said.
Along with some sizzling questions around cooking and gastronomy, Ms Bagala said entertainment would be provided by a trio of drag performers, including Launceston's own Enya Arsenal.
READ MORE: Cricket North 2023-34 season preview
"We've got questions about baking, French cooking and different local ingredients and Indigenous ingredients," Ms Bagala said.
She said they'd almost reached ticket capacity, and may release more to cope with demand.
"Extra points to anyone who comes wearing a chef's hat," she said.
Tatler Lane head of events Lannah Stockdale said she was looking forward to seeing different people come together.
"Here at Tatler Lane we're big on diversity, being inclusive and having anyone come through our door," Ms Stockdale said.
READ MORE: Police scrutinise burglaries in Launceston
"I'm really excited to see a lot of people come together and just have fun, laugh and enjoy the food because our chef is pretty incredible."
She said Tatler's chefs curated a special menu for the night.
"Our chef is very creative and very, very good at his job... I'm just excited to see how people receive the event."
Food and Feast trivia premiers October 16 at 6pm, with tickets available online through eventbrite.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.