Benny lives in a pop-up book but don't let that fool you; boundaries, by book or binding, cannot hold back destiny.
In their latest show, The Paper Escaper, renowned Hobart group Terrapin Puppet Theatre are showing - through the story of Benny - that, even if the world keeps trying to squish you between its pages, you can achieve your dreams.
After a four-month tour of Tasmanian primary schools in 2022, reaching over 15,000 students with Paper Escaper, the company have re-imagined the show for family audiences and are bringing it to theatres.
Arriving at the Earl Arts Centre on October 13 for three shows, the new, 40-minute puppetry work tells a story of "determination, friendship and the power of following your own path".
"Paper Escaper is about how we connect to people outside of our nuclear family and our little world," said Davina Wright, Paper Escaper's assistant director, who has taken charge of the show's remount for theatres while its chief director, Sam Routlledge, is away.
"When we step out to find the fun and joy of friendship, we also find it's sometimes scary being outside of what you know, but friendship has a way of cushioning that.
"This show is fun and playful and physical in this really beautiful way, which is why we just want to keep sharing."
Told entirely without dialogue, Escaper follows Benny - the show's "plucky puppet protagonist" - as he takes the audience on a journey of movement and music to find meaning, fending off a deceitful dancing fire and a disillusioned illustrator while he's at it.
Terrapin's work has been presented across the globe, including by The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Edinburgh International Children's festival, The Vancouver International Children's Festival, The Lincoln Center in New York and The John F. Kennedy Center, as well as The Sydney Opera House, Sydney Festival, Mona Foma and Junction Arts Festival.
Paper Escaper, which was written by Gita Bezard, features an array of the group's exceptional puppet work. Costumes bounce and sway and include masks, hand puppets, rod puppets and body puppets - many made from paper - designed by Terrapin's lead maker, Bryony Anderson and Greta Jean, before being made in Hobart.
"There's magic in puppetry and this element of craft which is so rich and complex," Wright said.
"You can be taken on a journey with this alluring, mysterious form of storytelling which has something for anyone because we all want to be told stories."
The Paper Escaper will play at the Earl Arts Centre on Friday, October 13, at 2:00pm and 6:00pm, and on Saturday, October 14, at 11:00am.
