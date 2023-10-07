The Examiner
Terrapin bring The Paper Escaper to Launceston's Earl Arts Centre

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Terrapin Puppet Theatre is bringing its new show, "The Paper Escaper", on tour to the Earl Arts Centre. Picture by Peter Mathew
Benny lives in a pop-up book but don't let that fool you; boundaries, by book or binding, cannot hold back destiny.

