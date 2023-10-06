The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

GST not guaranteed in next year's budget, loss of revenue a concern

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 6 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff and deputy Premier and treasurer Michael Ferguson in Civic Square. Picture Phillip Biggs
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff and deputy Premier and treasurer Michael Ferguson in Civic Square. Picture Phillip Biggs

State treasurer Michael Ferguson expressed concern over next year's May budget, as the Federal government's no worse off GST guarantee would not be in place, potentially costing the state millions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.