State treasurer Michael Ferguson expressed concern over next year's May budget, as the Federal government's no worse off GST guarantee would not be in place, potentially costing the state millions.
The guarantee was formed under the former Coalition government in 2018, as a way to distribute GST revenue among states and territories.
Mr Ferguson said currently, in the Tasmanian government's budget, they saw each year of the budget and forward estimates with the GST guarantee in place.
"What we're not comfortable about is as we prepare next year's May budget, it will show for the first time a forward estimate year without the guarantee in place," Mr Ferguson said.
"That for our state means perhaps $80 to $100 million, potentially more, of lost revenue to our state."
He said this would directly translate to less front line services that the Tasmanian community depended on.
"We're simply not going to tolerate the Australian government flim-flaming around on this any longer."
"They need to put it in their own budget arrangement so that it's in time for our budget arrangements next May.
"What we really need to see is not a one off, one year extension- we certainly won't be having any side deals and connections to health or NDIS issues, they are separate matters."
Mr Ferguson said GST exemption for stadium funds was an important matter for the state government, and received confirmation this week from Federal treasurer Jim Chalmers that he was "working through that."
We indicated he's seeking Treasury advice and that's okay with us," Mr Ferguson said.
"But we won't accept anything other than a proper decision that is in Tasmania's best interest."
"Having said that, I'd like to put it into some context; we're talking about a one off $240 million commitment that may affect our GST on a one off basis.
"In comparison to the risk to our state of the GST no worse off guarantee not being perpetually extended, it pales into insignificance."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told The Examiner in September that it appeared the state government did not understand how the GST formula worked.
"The GST formula applies everywhere, so it doesn't make a difference for things like the Brisbane Olympic Games ... where there's far more expenditure than is being given for the Macquarie Point precinct," Mr Albanese said.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the no worse off GST guarantee was essential for Tasmania to be able to fund essential services.
"It's critical that every state and territory stands up to the Federal government and fight for our basic rights of having that no worse off GST guarantee," Mr Rockliff said.
