Greens to target Braddon to become 'statewide' party

This week was a close call in the political stakes.
If events had played out differently, Tasmanians could have been headed to the polls for an early election some time in the next few weeks.
The crisis was averted, and Elise Archer has shifted into political history.
But the episode was a wakeup call, and any party that hadn't started preparing for a state election by this week has surely begun by now.
The expansion of the House of Assembly to 35 members for the next state election is a prodigious opportunity for minor parties.
With seven positions up for grabs in each of the five electorates, instead of the usual five, the quota needed to secure a seat will be significantly lowered.
In Braddon in 2021, candidates needed 11,661 votes to win a place. But next time around, the quota may be as low as 8,700 votes.
That is positive news for parties such as the Tasmanian Greens, who need to win in Braddon if it wants to truthfully call itself a 'state-wide party'.
Greens state convenor Damien Irving has said the party began ramping up its election readiness back in May, when former Liberal members John Tucker and Lara Alexander quit their party to become independents.
"As a party, we have been making sure everything is in place for an election," Mr Irving says.
"A final decision will be made about all matters regarding the pre-selection process in the coming days.
"As always we will be looking to run candidates passionate about Tasmania's unique forests and wild places, climate action, and delivering better outcomes for the many thousands of Tasmanians who have been failed by this Liberal government."
The Greens were the only party to increase its state-wide vote in 2021, Mr Irving said.
But he admitted that getting Green representation across the island would be "crucial".
That would mean taking a seat in Braddon, the electorate that has historically been the party's weak spot.
Di Hollister won back-to-back elections in the seat for the Greens in 1989, 1992 and 1996 before the parliament size was reduced.
According to political analyst Dr Richard Herr, she won as the last candidate standing each time, securing the win because other candidates were excluded in the count, reducing the quota needed to win the final seventh spot.
Since then, with the chamber reduced to 25 members, a Green has won just once in Braddon - Paul O'Halloran in 2010.
But in 2021, the Greens' top candidate was Burnie doctor Darren Briggs, pulling just 1,853 first-preference votes - a collapse from its vote share a decade earlier.
Unless it fields a strong candidate, the party will struggle to win a seat in the electorate.
One of the candidates that presented a barrier for the party in Braddon last time was Wynyard fisherman and conservationist Craig Garland, who pulled over 4600 first-preference votes in 2021.
That was more than all the Green votes combined.
His social media pages are chock full of posts about typical Green issues - anti-fish farming, anti-wind farms, the "extinction crisis" affecting Australian animal species, and the pernicious effect of political donations.
He has also confirmed plans to run again as an independent, which could create a headache for Greens party strategists, according to Dr Richard Herr.
He says that the Greens and Garland could help each other out by sharing preferences.
Then there's the Jacqui Lambie Network, which is already advertising for state election candidates on its social media pages, and is expected to poll strongly in its core NW region.
But according to Dr Herr, JLN candidates might actually help the Greens - by drawing votes away from the main two parties.
He said not many JLN voters would be Green voters.
