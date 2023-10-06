The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Arts

Breath of Fresh Air film festival seeks new leadership as Tilburys retire

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated October 6 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retiring Breath of Fresh Air film festival co-founder Owen Tilbury, actor Sam Neill, director Heath Davis, and BOFA co-founder Helen Tilbury in years past at BOFA. Picture supplied
Retiring Breath of Fresh Air film festival co-founder Owen Tilbury, actor Sam Neill, director Heath Davis, and BOFA co-founder Helen Tilbury in years past at BOFA. Picture supplied

After 14 years leading Tasmania's Breath of Fresh Air (BOFA) film festival, co-founders Helen and Owen Tilbury are stepping down and are looking for new directors to fill their shoes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.