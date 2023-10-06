Breath of Fresh Air film festival seeks new leadership as Tilburys retire

After 14 years leading Tasmania's Breath of Fresh Air (BOFA) film festival, co-founders Helen and Owen Tilbury are stepping down and are looking for new directors to fill their shoes.
The husband and wife team, who began the Festival in 2010, are inviting expressions of interest to continue the Festival and their goal of using cinema to "inspire positive change".
BOFA - the first Festival of its kind in the state - screens around 30 feature-length films annually at locations like Launceston's Village Cinemas and UTAS' Annex Theatre. The Tilbury's started it after they sold their consulting business in 2009.
Speaking to The Examiner earlier this year, Mr Tilbury reflected on his and his wife's time as co-directors and their retirement. He said it was the right time to move on and "hand over to younger followers" of the Festival.
"We need people with that breath of fresh air, you might say," he said.
The Tilburys' final Tasmanian Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival in the role of co-festival directors was its 2023 edition, which ended in early September.
With a national and international reputation as Tasmania's bespoke answer to mainland counterparts like the Melbourne International Film Festival, Breath of Fresh Air is an established state brand with "extensive film distributor and media databases".
Aside from screenings, the Festival has also run experiential screenings at Salvador Dali Museum dAdA mUse; wine and food events at restaurants; four filmmaking workshops in animation and short film; and a national short film competition.
The event has proven versatile over its decade in operation, too: during the Covid pandemic, BOFA was heavily lauded for its decision to become the first major film festival in Australia to go online, which was a major success.
Expression of interest documents also states the Festival has an 8000-strong newsletter audience with 40 per cent of those outside of Tasmania, an "award-winning brand", detailed operational plans and a track record of support from government and corporations.
"The tangible side of the BOFA Film Festival is it has a well-proven record," Mr Tilbury said
"There's ways we do things, that we've got contacts with people and get access to funding and so on.
"But the intangible is the goodwill: the sense of this is a worthwhile community festival and the feeling that this festival takes Tasmania to the world and brings the world to Tasmania."
READ MORE: Cricket North 2023-34 season preview
The preferred outcome for BOFA's future, Mr Tilbury said, was as a "companion piece" to a larger festival, perhaps one backed by an arts organisation with a significant funding reserve. However, he said there was always room for committed individuals to take the role of successors.
Expressions of interest can be directed via email to Mr Tilbury at director@breath-of-fresh-air.com.au
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.