The state government has come under fire over a decision to withdraw the sponsorship licence for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust from January.
However, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has said the decision was based on achieving the best outcome for the state, adding that it would not affect aeromedical services in Tasmania.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust chairman Tony Harrison on Friday said he estimated about $10 million had been fundraised to support the helicopter rescue service since its establishment in 2000 with the majority of this coming from Westpac's sponsorship.
"Sadly, the more than $250,000 in recent funding will likely be the last major allocation from WRHT as the state government has withdrawn our licence to raise funds through sponsorships from January 2024," he said.
"Without this ability to attract sponsorship, our capacity to fundraise and attract community donations will cease and that money lost from our aeromedical search and rescue service."
Labor's Luke Edmunds called for the government to reverse its decision.
"It just baffles belief that they wouldn't allow a benevolent institution to raise money for a service that Tasmania actually needs," he said.
"The real missed opportunity here is the fact that Westpac was ready to step up its fundraising efforts to the tune of about $2 million a year.
"That will have to come from somewhere else."
Mr Rockliff said the government fully funded aeromedical services in Tasmania.
"We're wanting to ensure that we get the best deal for Tasmania and Tasmanians and that requires some fine tuning," he said.
"What we're seeking here is a better deal for Tasmanians to build on existing arrangements."
