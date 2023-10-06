NTFA director of women's football Louise Millwood has confirmed Launceston will stay in the NTFAW premier division despite finishing sixth on top-tier ladder.
The move has raised some eyebrows with the association introducing a promotion and relegation system at the start of the 2022 season.
Under that system, last year's division one premiers South Launceston went up to the premier division this year while Hillwood dropped back to division one.
It's worth highlighting Launceston won premierships in their first two years in the NTFAW competition after crossing from the disbanded TSLW in 2021.
Millwood explained why Launceston would remain in the premier division.
"So with promotion-relegation, in our laws when it's broadened and you have (all) the laws which all the clubs are aware of," she said.
"The clubs themselves have to nominate and the board has the final say.
"Looking towards the future of football and how the tiers between our (women's) divisions will be more prominent and the possibility of a tuck-in of North Launceston and Launceston (men's) as we go forward.
"It only makes sense for Launceston to stay in the top tier.
"They have had a lot of pressure this year but (coach) Ivo (Agostini) has developed that team incredibly - he's kept his girls.
"He has exceptional talent in the under-17s that he's been building on.
"So his team will be more than able to cope in the top tier next year.
"They've just been under a lot of pressure this year so it just makes common sense for them to sit there."
It's not yet clear how many teams will be in each division next year, especially with St Pats granted a provisional licence recently.
There were six teams in premier last season and seven in division one.
Millwood confirmed it was up to Deloraine, who last month won the division one flag, if they wished to be promoted to the premier competition.
"The grand final winner nominates whether they're going to go up or not," she said.
"So there's modelling every year on on how the rosters going to look, which we've formulated towards the end of the year.
"So our modelling is on six and eight (teams) and seven and seven."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.