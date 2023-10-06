Hobart barrister Regina Weiss is to conduct an independent review of the police handling of alleged paedophile cop Paul Reynolds.
Police Commissioner Donna Adams on Friday confirmed the appointment of Ms Weiss to investigate the case, after the commission of inquiry last week found police had received numerous warnings about Senior Sergeant Reynolds in the decade prior to his 2018 death.
In its report, the Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's Responses to Child Abuse in Institutional Settings also criticised police for the decision to stage a police funeral with guards of honour for Reynolds, even though senior officers were at that stage aware of the concerns about his activities.
Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds committed suicide on September 13, 2018, the day after officers from Tasmania Police Professional Standards Command visited his home and found images of child abuse on his personal mobile phone.
Commission Adams said there were failings in the initial police investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse in 2008, and the decision to hold a police funeral following Reynolds' suicide.
"It's critical that we learn from our past failings, and do whatever we can to ensure such serious allegations against a police officer are appropriately investigated," Commissioner Adams said.
"As a result, an independent review, headed by Ms Weiss, is now underway to assess whether Paul Reynolds used his position as a police officer to groom young people and commit child sexual abuse."
She said the review would also examine whether there had been criminal misconduct in Reynolds' handling of matters reported to him or investigated by him during his career.
Reynolds, who attained the rank of Inspector but was demoted to Senior Sergeant in 2012, was based at the Deloraine Division for many years, and was the head of North-West Prosecution Services in his final years.
"The review will also consider if there was any misconduct by police officers involved in the investigation of any allegations against Paul Reynolds," Commissioner Adams said.
"I acknowledge the importance of our community having trust and confidence in Tasmania Police, and in the interests of transparency we are ensuring the review is undertaken as a matter of priority."
Police Minister Felix Ellis said government institutions and police must work to rebuild the public's trust following the commission of inquiry.
"I am committed to rebuilding this trust and leaving no stone left unturned as part of this work," Mr Ellis said.
"That begins with ensuring that this matter is appropriately and independently reviewed to ensure that the circumstances surrounding Mr Reynolds never happen again.
"Holding a police funeral for Paul Reynolds was the wrong decision. I welcome Tasmania Police taking immediate steps to amend its Police Funeral policies to ensure this never happens again."
Ms Weiss commenced her legal career in Tasmania as an associate to the Supreme Court Chief Justice Alan Blow.
She later worked as a federal prosecutor, and also worked in The Hague, Netherlands, prosecuting war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court.
"Ms Weiss is highly regarded and suitably qualified to undertake this important independent review," Commissioner Adams said.
The review was expected to take "some months" to complete, and it will be made public at its conclusion.
Greens Leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff welcomed the news of the appointment of Ms Weiss.
"Police and the minister have clearly listened to the outrage and concern of the police and the wider community about this issue."
But she said the review's terms of reference should be broadened to include the decision to award a full honours funeral to Reynolds, and whether any other complaints about him were ever made to Tasmania Police.
