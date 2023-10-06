Six former Tasmanian Liberal and Labor premiers have banded together one week from the referendum on the Voice to Parliament to encourage a vote in its favour.
The former state leaders have each said the Voice and Aboriginal affairs in general should be above politics and have lamented that the 'no' campaign in particular has been about base political point-scoring.
Former Labor premier Michael Field, who led the state between 1989 and 1992, said constitutional recognition of First Nations Australians was overdue.
He said the Voice to Parliament would establish a permanent Indigenous advisory body to inform future governments and would have no impact on the broader Australian population.
"As for the issue about a treaty - this is a journey, this is a step and the treaty may come," Mr Field said.
Former Labor premier Paul Lennon said the Voice would establish a formal mechanism for parliamentarians to listen to Indigenous people themselves on ways to improve their lives.
He said the Voice to Parliament should be above politics.
"It's been pretty sad for me to watch this descend into a political debate over the past two months for base political purposes," he said.
Former Liberal premier Will Hodgman led a government which enshrined First Nations people in the Tasmanian Constitution.
He said as premier, he attended far too many Coaltion of Australian Government meetings where it was clear that state and federal governments were not doing enough to close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
Mr Hodgman said the Voice would allow and enable future governments to make decisions that would serve Aboriginal people better.
"The greatest risk at this referendum is not about voting 'yes', it's about voting 'no' and continuing to do the same things that deliver the same results," he said.
Former Liberal premier Peter Gutwein, who resigned from the leadership last year, said the Voice would not change the lives of non-Indigenous Australians, but would have a profound affect on Indigenous Australians.
"it's about time that we started to listen to our Aboriginal community about what's important to them and the steps that they think that we as a country can take to improve their lives," he said.
Former Labor premiers David Bartlett and Lara Giddings were unable to join their counterparts at a media event to promote the 'yes' campaign on Friday in Hobart, however, have expressed their support for a 'yes' vote.
