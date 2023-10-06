BMX riders from across Tasmania and some from around the country are making final preparations for the state titles held at St Leonards' track.
In what is Launceston BMX Club's biggest event since nationals late last year, competitors aged from three to over 60 will take to the course on Saturday.
David Steward, who will be pairing as rider's advocate and team manager/lead mechanic for his daughter Shelby, said that following Thursday's gates night the riders were raring to go.
"Every year it is growing because Launceston is the heartbeat of BMX in the state," he said.
"[The club is] nationally renowned, with great facilities and obviously there was the Australian titles held there last year.
"The club and the committee are very progressive and always seeking opportunities to improve the facility, the culture of the club is fantastic and we are very fortunate with the facility that we have got there.
"It's one of the best surfaces out there ... it's less maintenance and it's a faster surface, so it makes racing a lot quicker and hopefully even more exciting."
One of the unique parts of the sport is that everyone who competes at the state titles is eligible for the national title, meaning for some the opportunity will create a platform for higher honours.
"There's always a strong contingent of Tasmanians that participate in national titles and then from there we've had guys go away and do world titles," Steward said.
"We've had a couple in recent times that have travelled to France and to the UK ... if they can get the funding, they are eligible to actually compete on a world stage.
"There aren't too many sports, as you can imagine, that you could do that."
With the state lap record sitting at around 34 seconds and the national time at 29, Steward believed there was chances for one to be broken, with Launceston 16-year-old Campbell Whitney one to watch.
"We don't really dwell on records as far as times, but I imagine there will be some people that will be hoping their lap times have progressed," he said.
"[Campbell's] up there. He's competing with the big boys and obviously, boys at that age have no fear, have a low center of gravity and like to fly, so it makes it interesting."
The event at the St Leonards track gets under way at 10.30am on Saturday.
