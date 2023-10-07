Poor mobile coverage issues in Greens Beach and the disadvantage that residents experience were discussed in West Tamar's September meeting with councillors unanimously voting for the council to write to Telstra to provide better service to the area.
West Tamar Mayor Christina Holmdahl said she had been approached by people living in the area as well those outside Greens Beach who were concerned for friends living there.
One compelling case came from someone with a friend living in Greens Beach who has serious health issues.
The only way this person can dial an ambulance is to go up to the top of the hill to try and get an ambulance to come to Greens Beach, Cr Holmdahl said.
The mayor moved a motion for the council's chief executive officer to write to Telstra and request much needed infrastructure for better mobile service to the area.
"Should Telstra not consider this work to be a priority then they are requested to explain why," Cr Holmdahl said.
The mayor said that she and the council's general manager had been communicating with Telstra for years.
They are reluctant to do anything unless the council puts up half the cost of infrastructure which would be $500,000, Cr Holmdahl said.
Councillor Josh Manticas, a resident of Greens Beach, said he had to erect a mini Telstra tower on his roof at his own expense which picks up a signal from the Low Head tower.
There is an Optus tower in Greens Beach and if you're with Optus, you get good reception at times, Cr Manticas said.
However, it would be beneficial if Telstra invested money into a new tower to service the Northern part of West Tamar, he said.
"If somebody has health complications, calling out is very difficult."
Cr Holmdahl said the lack of coverage was not just an issue at Greens Beach. There's no reception through Loira until you get to Middle Park and Beaconsfield, she said.
"This part of the municipality is greatly disadvantaged."
The mayor said there is funding for black spot issues but that there were 13,000 black spots in Tasmania.
She called for the community to seriously lobby federal members and for the council to support them by trying to get Telstra to become more "proactive" in this area.
Telstra have been contacted for comment.
