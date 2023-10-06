What can you make out of half an old umbrella? A perfect cape, of course - as long as you have enough hot glue, staples and creativity, according to artist Sunny Sky.
Sky is one of tens of artists taking part in Interweave Arts' beloved sustainable fashion show, REMADE, which is asking artists to reuse, recycle and wear for its 14th annual event.
Returning on November 11, the one-day, miniature festival has put out the call for artists to create their reclaimed outfits and register to either create, model or volunteer for what they're coining as REMADE in the garden.
"This year, we're using our back garden at Invermay as the venue and we're really embracing that," said Kim Schneiders, Interweave Arts' coordinator.
"We have a number of themes - grassroots, up in the clouds, gumboots, garden, catrinas - but we want to see people really go crazy with [their outfits], like they always do."
Remade, which began as a smaller event inside the annual Junction Arts Festival, has taken on a life of its own in its over a decade of running but continues to retain its theme of creating art with a minimal footprint.
"It's a bit inspiring to create something out of things that might be hanging around, or that you might have thought was rubbish into something beautiful," Ms Schneider said.
"There's so much opportunity in plastics and things that we dispose of; why don't you give them another life?"
Ms Schneider encouraged all members of the public to take part in this year's creation - whether they be a professional or amateur artist or neither - and drop into Interweave's workshop in front of QVMAG to pick up some recycled material and inspiration for their outfit.
Some of the 2023 REMADE outfits include umbrellas covered in cotton to emulate clouds and dresses covered in CDs.
REMADE, which will run on Saturday, November 11, will include a program of art installations, music, food, drinks and dance, alongside a fashion parade of the recycled outfits.
"Come into the studio, have fun, create something and either wear it yourself or talk to someone who can model for you," Ms Schneider said.
"Take the challenge and have a bit of a party."
REMADE in the Garden will run between 3:00pm and 7:00pm on November 11. Entry forms and conditions for artists can be found at https://interweavearts.com.au/remade2023/, with artist entry closing November 1.
