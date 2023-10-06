With $10,000 up for grabs for the winner of this weekend's The Viking, there is plenty of reason for Canadian international bowls player Emma Boyd to be excited about being in Launceston.
Paired with Dale McWhinney Shillington, the Vancouver-born 23-year-old has been plying her trade on the Gold Coast since moving from her home country, but has arrived in Tasmania for the first time.
"I started when I was 10 years old, my grandma got me involved back in Canada, and I've been loving it ever since," Boyd said.
"I've been playing for 13 years, it's just an incredible game to meet people and get involved and get outside in the sunshine."
While the state's richest prize packet for a pairs event was certainly intriguing, Boyd explained what was the main factor in bringing her south.
"It's the camaraderie. I've met so many people through the sport in my years of playing," she said.
"It's really cool to see different people at different venues who come here all the way to Tasmania, and I have people and mentors and friends that I've met through the game."
A self-described "team player", Boyd said she found competing with teammates far more enjoyable than singles and added that she was confident heading into the weekend.
"I think we're both in pretty good form. I've just come off playing world bowls on the Gold Coast and so I'm really excited to give it a good crack," she said.
"[McWhinney Shillington's] in really good form. He's been playing really well as well, so we're excited."
Played at East Launceston Bowls Club, president Courtney Hobbs explained that Boyd will be one of three international representatives to play on the weekend, alongside Northern Ireland's Adam McKeown and Australian teammate Barrie Lester.
"We've really tried to focus on making it a community event, supporting our club partners and bringing them into the fold as well," Hobbs said.
"We've got five different local music artists playing throughout the weekend and lots of our partners coming along to celebrate their contribution to the club."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.