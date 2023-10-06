Police investigate burglaries of empty homes in Launceston

Police are investigating a series of burglaries in the Launceston area.
Tasmania Police are asking property owners to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour they witness.
More than 16 burglaries across the greater Launceston area between 26 July and 2 October were reported to police.
As a result of these burglaries, household items such as furniture were stolen.
Detective Acting Sergeant Scott Templar from Northern CIB said police believe they are all connected through the items being stolen and the properties being unoccupied.
"In these instances, the properties were unoccupied, and some were for sale at the time of the burglary," Mr Templar said.
"If you're a neighbour to a property you know has been broken into recently and you have CCTV, please review your recordings and come forward if you see anything suspicious - you could have information that helps us identify an offender.
"If you're leaving your property overnight, or for a period of time, police encourage you to consider taking safety measures that help, such as having a timer to activate your lights, having someone collect your mail, or installing security systems."
Information concerning the burglaries or suspicious activity can be reported to police on 131 444 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 (quote reference number Case 1256).
