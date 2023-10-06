Police investigate burglaries of empty homes in Launceston

The Examiner
Police scrutinise burglaries of empty homes in Launceston

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated October 6 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:09am
Police are investigating a series of burglaries in the Launceston area.

