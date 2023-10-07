The Examiner
Explore what the St Helens community has to offer in Festival of Wellbeing

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
October 7 2023 - 12:00pm
A homemade juice bar as part of last year's Festival of Wellbeing. Picture supplied
Whether you want to try yoga, get pampered with a massage or get creative with paints and clay, the St Helens Festival of Wellbeing has something for you.

