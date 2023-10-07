Whether you want to try yoga, get pampered with a massage or get creative with paints and clay, the St Helens Festival of Wellbeing has something for you.
Now in its third year, the festival is a celebration of wellbeing and community connection, with over 50 "wellbeing champions" bringing a range of activities to the Break O'Day community.
Festival director Leah Page said the festival was an opportunity for people to discover more ways to care for their wellbeing, and the wellbeing of people around them.
"And to learn more about the support services that are available in our community if they need a little bit of help," Ms Page said.
"They can expect interactive, fun workshops, and community led come and try sessions."
In 2021, Break O'Day were the first in Tasmania to try out a $578,000 wellbeing project, aimed at reaching 15 per cent of the community to improve their health and wellbeing.
The Break O'Day council in 2021 received a $375,000 grant from the Tasmanian Community Fund, which has been extended until 2025.
Ms Page said the festival was one of the first ideas that came out of meetings from the wellbeing project.
"Council supported some members of our community to create a day and and right from the start, it was basically a festival of well being," Ms Page said.
She said she was looking forward to bringing people together on the day.
"It's a really wonderful way to create new connections, and those connections happen between the contributors," she said.
"It's just a fabulous way for people to find out who's in a community, what they do and to find new ways to feel more connected in their community."
The Festival of Wellbeing starts October 14 from 11am to 4pm at the Bendigo Bank Community Stadium.
