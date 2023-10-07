Australian basketball superstar Lauren Jackson hosted a basketball clinic at Elphin Sports Centre on Wednesday as some of Launceston's most talented young basketballers came along.
The Examiner's photographer Phillip Biggs was on hand to take pictures of the action as the kids got their school holidays off to a hot start under the guidance of the former Opal, Olympian, WNBA MVP and all-star.
