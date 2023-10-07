Is a republic dogfight 'next headed into the ring'?

BY DECLARING the republic a "dead letter" just what does Mr Ellery, (The Examiner, October 5), mean by that?
All of Australia, from the moment Mr Albanese was declared winner over Scott Morrison, has had this so-called "dead letter" issue dangling over their heads, pre and post departure of Queen Elizabeth II.
He warmed us up on the night of his victory and immediately followed up with creation of a new Federal Ministry headed by Matt Thistlethwaite and then affirming in an announcement shortly after the republic would be a second term item after clearing away The Voice.
If true to his word, then a republic dog fight is next headed into the ring.
Unless Mr Ellery already knows something we don't and the dog is deceased without anyone but him learning of the passing.
REGARDLESS of what happens on the 14th October, I will be proud to have been a 'Yes man' in the referendum.
It will be a real privilege to join the thousands of other Australians who will be casting a similar vote to recognise the 65,000 years of Indigenous culture in this country, along with tattooing the Voice in the Constitution so that it cannot be removed at will.
It's interesting how we have 'speech nights' in our education settings but never 'listening nights'.
The referendum is the opportunity for Australians to ensure that our First People are listened to and not talked at.
I'M AT a loss to understand the actions of so many Indigenous organisations who are speaking out against the referendum. Why is it that they don't think having at least direct input to the government will improve their position?
With over 4000 different councils, trusts, advisory boards, land management councils, etc, already in existence, maybe they think they don't need another one.
The amount of funding being poured into the Indigenous population with supposedly no improvement makes me think that they don't want their funding cut by having to support the "Voice" and all the staff that will undoubtedly go with it.
Or is it they're afraid that the new committee will take a closer look into all these organisations and will query their charitable status and business methods?
Only saying, it seems odd that so many of them oppose something that they supposedly requested!
SINCE Lachie Neale won the AFL Brownlow Medal last Monday night, there has been so much negative commentary in the media about his win and the voting process.
The annual best and fairest winner is decided by the umpires, and has been since the award was introduced back in VFL days in 1924.
There are calls for it to be decided by a panel of experts, however there are already awards decided by the coaches and players and also the announcement of the All-Australian team.
The Brownlow voting should be left in the hands of the umpires, they are on the ground, closer to the action than anyone and see more than anyone else what each player is doing during the game.
A player might only have 20 possessions but it is what he did with those possessions.
A player might kick seven goals but only have seven kicks and be fed by his teammates. Leave this tradition alone, it has worked well for nearly 100 years.
Ex-Collingwood president Eddie Everywhere has been the most vocal for a change because Nick Daicos of Collingwood did not win.
There is no doubt he would have won easily but was injured and did not play the last few rounds.
The media have enough to say about the game already now, leave this process to those that it was originally intended to be decided by, the umpires.
I WILL declare that I'm a member of Tasmanian ALP but I agree with Rini Wells letter (The Examiner, October 5) that there are no politicians in Tasmania who have any real life experience but get elected on popularity.
