Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: No public funds have been allocated to either the 'yes' or 'no' campaigns

October 7 2023 - 8:00am
That's why I'm voting 'Yes'

AS WE draw closer to referendum day, we Australians would do well to consider our international reputation. Many other countries, including Norway, Canada and New Zealand, have Indigenous recognition enshrined in their constitutions. Each of their models goes beyond what our proposed model offers, and each has helped to unite, not divide their citizens. As a developed, democratic nation, Australia is the outlier in regard to political representation of our First Nations peoples. Acknowledgement in the constitution and the addition of an advisory body known as 'a Voice' to Parliament that would represent indigenous people are what was requested by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. Over 80 per cent of them support this proposal as the best method of recognition.

