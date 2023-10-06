No public funds have been allocated to either the 'yes' or 'no' campaigns

AS WE draw closer to referendum day, we Australians would do well to consider our international reputation. Many other countries, including Norway, Canada and New Zealand, have Indigenous recognition enshrined in their constitutions. Each of their models goes beyond what our proposed model offers, and each has helped to unite, not divide their citizens. As a developed, democratic nation, Australia is the outlier in regard to political representation of our First Nations peoples. Acknowledgement in the constitution and the addition of an advisory body known as 'a Voice' to Parliament that would represent indigenous people are what was requested by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. Over 80 per cent of them support this proposal as the best method of recognition.
It's been 24 years since Australia's last referendum. Most of us won't get a second chance in our lifetimes to right the wrongs that we all know continue to be inflicted on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. The time to listen and make a positive choice is now. That's why I'm voting 'Yes'.
Amy Hiller, Kew
YESTERDAY I became a proud 'Marcia Langton' racist by voting NO in the referendum.
I decided to vote No way before the campaign began. I have been around long enough to have voted in every federal election (except one year in Vietnam), every state and council elections and a couple of referendums.
When it was announced that there would be no constitutional convention, the Yes would be allocated hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars and the No vote nil, nought, zilch dollars, that was in my opinion a crooked way of conducting the referendum. (See editor's note).
Being branded a racist without Langton knowing me, was insulting. I do not tolerate insults or negative comments on my character.
Therefore the only option for me was to vote No.
Like I said on the first line, I am now a proud racist, according to Langton's description. Other than that, in all other circumstances, I am definitely not a racist.
Larry R Smith, Point Vernon
EDITOR'S NOTE: Larry, the claim that taxpayer money was spent on the YES campaign is FALSE. No public funds have been allocated to either the 'yes' or 'no' campaigns. The law prevents the government from spending any money in favour or against any referendum proposal. Section 11(4) of the Referendum (Machinery Provisions) Act 1984 strictly prohibits expenditure in support of the 'yes' or 'no' campaigns. If you voted NO because you believe taxpayer money was spent on the YES campaign then sadly, you have voted no on a false pretence.
I AGREE with Ms McLennan's comments regarding having too many councils (The Examiner, October 4). I think we should only have one council to serve the North East
Corner. Ms McLennan points out developing an organisation like TasWater which I think would work.
As pointed out there is too much ratepayers money being spent unnecessarily on machinery when councils are not far apart from each other in the same area and could utilise the same machinery.
Alf Waters, Hillwood
WE'VE paid money into our grandchildren's CBA account for some time. This service is refused now because we ourselves do not have a CBA account. This is a disgrace, is this just a CBA ploy or some other industry wide thing? If this is a grab for more customers, it is not going to work. Back to the non-discriminatory money orders.
Peter M taylor, Midway Point
AS SOMEONE who has known Jeremy Rockliff and family for over forty years, I find the ill informed commentary attacking him ridiculous in the extreme.
No one could be more honest, open, transparent and respectful than our Premier. To suggest otherwise is absolutely wrong.
Jeremy has been dealt some difficult cards and he has played them with honesty and integrity.
Tasmania is in good shape and the Labor Party offers nothing more than small minded nit picking.
Peter McGee, Swansea
TODAY, 7 October, marks the third National Ageism Awareness Day in Australia, a day to stop and consider our views and biases towards the ageing journey, spearheaded by the Every Age Counts campaign.
Ageism impacts everyone. Older Tasmanians regularly tell us that they are treated differently because of their age. Ageism has a direct adverse impact on the lives of many Tasmanians in such areas as aged care, provision of health services and employment and is a major factor in the incidence of elder abuse.
COTA Tasmania is committed to shining a light on ageism and calls on the Tasmanian public to consider their own bias and call out ageist behaviour - not only today, but always.
Being older is a great time to experience all that life has to offer - if we ensure that as a community, we are offering the same opportunities for people to do so without discrimination.
CRAIG CHADWICK, CEO COTA Tasmania
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.