A 30-year-old man serving seven years in jail for a brutal bashing in 2018 left the Launceston Magistrates Court in custody but with no additional jail time despite pleading guilty to assault.
Corey Mitchell Gesler faced the court on a count of assault, 10 counts of driving with drugs in his system, five counts of possessing a controlled drug, a count of possessing a dangerous article in a public place, possessing a thing for the administration of a controlled drug and three counts of possessing knuckle-dusters in a public place.
Magistrate Sharon Cure sentenced Gesler to a 12-month jail term, which was made concurrent, to be served at the same time as the current seven-year term he is serving.
Gesler was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury last year of aggravated armed robbery and of intentionally committing an unlawful act which caused grievous bodily harm and sentenced to seven years in jail.
He recently had an appeal against the conviction dismissed by the Court of Criminal Appeal.
During the trial, Gesler claimed he was "having a shag" at the time of the assault of Alexander Friend.
Police prosecutor Beri Kurdistan said the assault was a separate complainant to a previously prosecuted assault dating back to 2015 in which Gesler received a 12 month jail term with four months suspended.
She said that outside Lonnies nightclub at 1.30am Gesler sought out a man and headbutted him.
The victim was taken to the LGH and treated for a cut to the back of his head, cut to the lip, and bruising and swelling to the head.
Gesler pleaded guilty to ten counts of driving with methylamphetamine in his system between June 6, 2020 and September 2021.
Near Mole Creek he was driving at 122 km/h with drugs in his system.
The court heard that Gesler retained his driver's licence licence throughout the period of drug driving.
Defence lawyer Hannah Goss said told Ms Cure there were many reasons for the delay in prosecution of the repeat drug driving charges including his bail on the 2018 bashing.
"The concerning part is he remained in the community and continued to offend," Ms Cure remarked.
Ms Kurdistan said that police raided a property near Mr Direction and found Gesler with 10 glass ice pipes, a bong, 24.53grams of heroin and cutting powder.
In explanation Ms Goss said that her instruction was that Gesler had a hobby of doing up cars and had found a bag of heroin in a car.
"He put it aside and forgot about it," Ms Goss said.
She said Gesler had not used drugs in prison and was on a suboxone program to help him wean off drugs.
"He is in medium security and runs sport and recreation which is a privileged role in the prison so there are some positives," she said.
She sought that any additional sentence not be crushing and sought a reduced disqualification from driving to aid his rehabilitation upon release.
In sentencing Ms Cure said her first reaction was that she shouldn't hand down a concurrent sentence noting that the common assault was particularly nasty being on a person who was pursued.
"If he uses drugs, he's violent," she said.
"The offences all relate to a period which led up to him getting seven years jail," she said.
Ms Cure disqualified him from driving for two years and six months from release after being told that he was eligible for parole after four years.
She said ten counts of drug driving would normally attract five years disqualification.
