The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Parliament referred Guy Barnett to privileges committee last month

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 5 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Attorney-General Guy Barnett
New Attorney-General Guy Barnett

Guy Barnett's new position as attorney-general could become a conflict of interest once parliament's Privileges and Conduct Committee takes a decision on his fate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.