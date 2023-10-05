Former star juvenile Turk Warrior will race for a new stable when he resumes later this season.
Turk Warrior who was trained by Glenn Stevenson at Wesley Vale has been transferred to Hagley-based trainer Drew Tyson.
Turk Warrior is currently in work, but Tyson was tight-lipped as to when the horse will debut for his stable.
"I won't let too many secrets out, we do have a plan, but we will keep it under wraps at the moment," Tyson said.
Turk Warrior has raced 19 times for 11 wins and more than $600,000 in prize money. He swept his 2YO season and won his first eight starts.
He was successful in the first-ever $109,000 Carpet Charge in Devonport on Cup Day earlier this year and hasn't been seen since finishing unplaced in the Listed Hareeba Stakes at Mornington in April.
"It's good to have the old boy back, I did break him in, so it's nice to have him back."
Tyson will have his promising mare Scardimalia resuming in Launceston on Friday night with the chance of an interstate trip on the cards and a crack at the feature mares' races such as the newly-named Mystic Journey Stakes in Hobart, and the Vamos Stakes in Launceston, both at Group 3 level over the Summer Carnival.
Scardimalia will be racing out of her grade being a 69 rater in a BM76 but will carry just 54.5kg.
Scardimalia tuned up for her racing return with a soft placing behind Azara at last week's Launceston trials.
"We didn't want to go too hard on her, and I think that second behind Azara topped her off nicely.
"I think I've done everything right, but the outside gate is a bit of a bugger, the track looks great, and (jockey) David Pires knows her very well, so we will see what happens."
A lightly raced 5YO, Scardimalia has had only eight starts but has won four times, including three out of three last campaign.
"It's always good to get a win, but three in a row is a good thing.
"I've got a few plans, but we will just see what happens and see how she travels and pulls up. There's a couple of nice races at Moonee Valley.
"And there's the good races over here, she might have to win another race or two to get into those, but if she can do that and while we have the opportunity, we could have a throw at the stumps."
Tyson is gearing up for a busy time with plenty of youngsters among his 17-strong team, which he works on his private track at Hagley.
Friday marks the return of night racing with 20 meetings scheduled for the season, seven of those to be staged on Friday nights.
The first race gets underway at 5.25pm with hosted coverage on TasracingTV from Matt Reid.
