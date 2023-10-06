Launceston institution Sawtooth ARI want your art in their annual gala, which raises vital funds for the gallery and helps artists get paid.
The free event is one for the whole family, and will include food, drinks, live music and entertainment.
Gallery director Zara Sully said a range of exciting art would be for sale, including work from Glover Prize winning artist Jo Chew.
"It's a chance to purchase an artwork you thought you wouldn't be able to, and to really purchase artworks from artists who are emerging, as well as support their practice," Sully said.
"What our fundraiser does is allow us to continue to be here and keep supporting artists."
Sully said a portion of funds raised would go towards a big curatorial show that would premier in February next year.
"It [fundraising] is really at the crux of what we do," Sully said.
"It is what keeps us surviving... it's a chance that we can all get together and support Sawtooth as well as our community in seeing art that's not part of the institutions."
Many Launceston artists can attest to Sawtooth being a first home for their art, as they're the only artist-run initiative (ARI) in Tasmania's North.
"We're one of the longest running ARI's in Australia... Sawtooth as a key stepping stone is how we see ourselves for artists," Sully said.
On the night, Sully said visitors can enjoy music from the Launceston Improvised Music Association, as well as a drag performance from Launceston's own Enya Arsenal.
And of course, the prized raffle, supported by Bridstowe Lavender Estate.
"It just shows how many supporters we have... there's other fun local spaces contributing that you might not know about, unless you win a raffle prize, and then you get the opportunity to explore something new," Sully said.
Gallery assistant Lauren Neal said the gala provided a different space compared to their show openings, as people had the option to buy art.
"We're not a commercial gallery, so the fact that we can have our community come in and take something is really special," Ms Neal said.
"I think it attracts a different audience, and people really like that."
Sully said they were still seeking submissions, which can be made through their website or Sawtooth's social media pages.
The gala kicks off October 20 at 6pm.
