Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet says the Cricket North two-day reigning premiers are determined to pick up from where they left off last season.
The Shamrocks venture to Windsor Park on Saturday for their one-day season-opener against Riverside.
"Sometimes you can start seasons and be a bit apprehensive and try and work your way into the season but we're going to be looking for some big performances straight up in round one and look to set the tone from the get-go," he said.
"So hopefully that comes to fruition and we have someone stand up with the bat and who makes a big score.
"Hopefully we're really tight and taking wickets with the ball right from the get-go to set the standard for not only ourselves but hopefully (as) a bit of a message for everyone else as well."
There are many questions waiting to be answered this summer.
Without a doubt the biggest off-season development is that former South Launceston guns Sisitha Jayasinghe and Ian Labrooy have joined the Shamrocks.
What will this mean for both teams?
Jayasinghe was a top-order batter and South's vice-captain last season while Labrooy was one of their spinners.
How will the Knights fare without them?
Conversely, Westbury seem to have only become stronger and present as the benchmark again.
But it appears their challenge will be managing their many stars and making sure they live up to the 'champion team' rather than 'team of champions' mantra.
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell is optimistic about his side's chances of progressing further this season after narrowly missing out on the two-day finals last campaign.
The Blues have lost English import Alex Townend who took an impressive 16 wickets at an average of 16.25 in the two-dayers last season.
But they have added tall, swing bowler Ben Hann to their mix who Mackrell said would add good variation to the attack.
"He's a tall left-armer who can swing it and he hits the back of a length which complements the rest of our bowling so I feel he'll play a pretty big role for us this year and I'm excited to see how he goes on game day," he said.
Mackrell said the focus would be on doing the little things right on Saturday.
"We want to make sure we're clean in the field and we're taking our time and adapting to the conditions with the bat because this time of the year can be a bit tricky," he said.
"Early on, the wickets can be a bit hit and miss so we're just looking to adapt early and weigh up the conditions and see which is the best way to go from there.
"Each game is different, each wicket is different. So it's just about us being prepared for anything and I feel we are this week so we're looking forward to it."
Signs are bright for Mowbray who finished fifth last season.
They will have John Hayes and Spencer Hayes full-time who were Greater Norther Raiders regulars last summer.
Their permanency indicates this season could be even tighter than the last one.
The Eagles host South Launceston at Invermay Park on Saturday with captain Luke Scott eager to see his group make a strong start.
"We want to try and set our standard for the year," he said.
"That's been the talk at training - that in the first game we set our season up.
"We probably won't look at the opposition too much. We're just focused on trying to execute what we've been working on at training. Hopefully that should hold us in good stead."
The Eagles appointed John Hayes coach during the off-season, a move Scott lauded.
"He's been playing Raiders the last couple of years. So he's brought a few ideas back with him to pre-season which has been good. He's going to prove valuable on and off the field this year," Scott said.
Knights skipper Jeremy Jackson is just as eager to see his team start well.
"We have an emphasis on starting the year well because that's been a challenge of ours the last couple of seasons," he said.
"We're really looking to get out there and play some good cricket early.
"We had a practice game down at Clarence against a really strong Clarence opposition last weekend on turf which was great."
Launceston, who start with the bye, have lost a host of experience after finishing runner-up in the two-dayers last year.
But the next generation has new coach Heath Clayton excited about what's ahead.
The other round one matches, involving the North-West teams, will be played on Sunday, December 3.
