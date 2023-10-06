It might be a drop in the ocean compared to forecast needs, but more residential land will be added to the city's supply.
Vacant land at 181 Westbury Road, Prospect will be re-zoned from commercial to low-density residential after a City of Launceston council vote to amend the planning scheme.
The matter was first before the council in August and no submissions for or against the proposal were made during the exhibition process.
Councillor Tim Walker was the only councillor present at the October 5 meeting to speak on the amendment, and said he "heartily recommended" opening up more residential land to development.
"This is an opportunity to make more land available for low density housing in the area," Cr Walker said.
"It seems highly suitable for such a purpose."
Documents supporting the planning scheme amendment show the two L-shaped blocks of land on the property are currently zoned as part of the Prospect Business Precinct.
These measure 4153 square metres and 8213 square metres.
The remainder of the 2872 hectare site, which had historically been a nursery with a number of greenhouses and a house, was zoned as residential.
Council officers said in a report the dual-zoning was holding up a proposal to subdivide the block into 23 smaller lots.
The officers said, as it stood, only 13 residential lots could be created on the residentially-zoned land.
"The current owner wants to subdivide the land into larger residential lots," they said.
"The two zones make a subdivision difficult and restricts the number of lots which can be created on the residentially zoned part of the land.
"The proposed amendment will allow the site to have a single zone, be more easily subdivided and developed to its full residential potential."
All councillors present at the meeting voted to formally request that the Tasmanian Planning Commission amend the planning scheme according to the proposal.
