A Launceston man who has struggled with drug addiction since becoming the victim of a serious crime at 13 has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment.
Anthony William Palmer, 55, pleaded guilty to speeding, drug driving, driving while suspended, and driving without a licence.
Palmer appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on October 5.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said Riley was driving northbound on Invermay Road, Mowbray, on September 6, 2022, when police intercepted him for a random drug test.
Ms Woodgate said Riley tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and THC.
On May 6, 2023, police intercepted a vehicle speeding on the Bass Highway near Prospect.
Riley, the driver of the car, did not have a licence and produced a bank card to identify himself.
When police checked Riley's speed, he was travelling at 135 kmh in a 110 km zone.
The court heard Riley had not renewed his licence following a suspension and told police he was driving the car to test some ignition coil issues.
Defence lawyer Ben Ashman said there were several mitigating factors to Riley's offending.
Mr Ashman outlined Riley's traumatic life and health conditions that led to the offences.
The court heard from 1981 to 1984, Riley was repeatedly sexually abused, which Mr Ashman said was "the start of his downward spiral".
"The victim-survivour Steve Fisher said, 'an abuse survivor gets a life sentence', which unfortunately rings true for Mr Riley," Mr Ashman said.
"His life has been plagued by PTSD, trauma, and pain."
The court heard how Riley's 17-year-old son passed in 2006 and how he saw a man die after being hit by a truck.
Mr Ashman said in 2019, Riley had attempted suicide, which had left him with serious, debilitating damage to his spine.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said he acknowledged Riley had had a difficult life.
"Driving 25 kmh over the speed limit presents a significant risk to the public," Mr Stanton said.
"And no one is entitled to consume drugs in the first place."
Mr Stanton said Riley had a persistent history of drunk and drug driving with over 16 occasions of driving without a licence.
"This is something you have done persistently," he said.
Mr Stanton convicted Riley for exceeding the speed limit and fined him $350.
For all other charges, Riley was convicted and sentenced to two months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from driving for 10 months.
"Whether you spend time in prison is in your hands," Mr Stanton said.
