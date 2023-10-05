A woman who allowed her partner to use her Housing Tasmania unit as a clandestine meth lab was sentenced in the Supreme Court to an eight month home detention order.
Georgina Rose Bourke, 46, pleaded guilty to attempting to manufacture a controlled drug for sale between July 7 and July 30, 2020; manufacturing a precursor and possessing a thing used for the manufacture of methylamphetamine.
The court heard that police raided a unit in Newnham on July 30, 2020 and found Bourke's then partner wearing a head torch and standing over a stove working with a baking tray.
Police found the unit full of precursor chemicals including pseudoephedrine, hypophosphorous acid, hydroiodic acid, bottles of acetone and 250 tablets used in the manufacture of methylamphetamine [ice] but found no ice.
Bourke had been in the unit for seven months and her then partner moved in four months before the raid.
Housing Tasmania had the unit decontaminated at a cost of $29,500.
In sentencing Justice Robert Pearce said that by making the unit available Bourke was deemed to be engaging in the manufacture.
Bourke's defence counsel Olivia Jenkins said Bourke was willing to give evidence in an upcoming trial.
Justice Pearce remarked that a home detention report had mentioned that the co-accused man may still have influence over Bourke.
He said Bourke had experienced childhood trauma and serious violence from a previous partner who had become addicted to opiates and eventually methylamphetamine.
He said she had held responsible jobs including as a home loans officer at Westpac Bank and as an administrator in her father's business.
Bourke was a daily user of ice and her involvement in the manufacturing operation had been motivated by a desire to get access to drugs.
Justice Pearce discounted her detention order by a month to eight months because she had promised to give evidence.
