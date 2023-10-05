Tasmania's bowling community will be spoiled for choice this weekend, with two high-profile tournaments in the north of the state.
Both tournaments feature a mix of international, national and Tasmanian bowlers alongside an off-green entertainment component to them over the course of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The International Classic is in its 12th year, with 36 players - nine of which are deemed marquees - competing for a minimum first prize of $5000, making it Australia's richest invitational singles event.
Across town, it's the first year of The Viking, where a massive 32 pairs will be battling it out for a first prize of $10,000 in what is billed as Tasmania's richest pairs event.
To find out more about both events, visit their respective Facebook pages - Launceston International Bowls Classic and The Viking at East Launceston Bowls Club.
Launceston International Bowls Classic: Ben Twist, Corey Wedlock, Garry Kelly, Jeremy Henry, Kevin Anderson, Ryan Bester, Aaron Teys, Brianna Smith, Joseph Clarke, Mark Armstrong, Nate Zeeno, Aaron Page, Chris Roach, Damien Lewis, John Bowerman, Kirsten Viney, Mark Strochnetter, Michael Sims, Robert McMullen, Sam Springer, Scott Summers, Will Springer, Jacob Brown, Taelyn Male, Tim Douce, Anthony Burne, Keghan Booth, Lucas Howell, Nathan Dinning, Nic Courto, Gary McCarthy, Scott Zeuschner, Chris Newman, Darren McKenzie, Callum Dinning, Tony Rowe.
The Viking: Barrie Lester and Adam McKeown, Emma Boyd and Dale McWhinney Shillington, Craig and Fletcher Felmingham, Isaac Maughan and Jarryd Davies, Josh Walker-Davis and Jarrod Howard, Josh Appleyard and Bailey Bellchambers, Kane and Chris Walker, Andrew Chamberlain and Ryan McCoull, Robert Groenewegen and Shaun Avent, Brett Avent and Ray Boutcher, Rob Panton and Drew Berwick, Rhett Butler and Tom Vlahos, Andrew Appleyard and Byron Slater, Trace Stewart and Adam Donohue, Grant Wakefield and Jarryd Brown, Bradley and David Johns, Dean Martin and Tristan Bakes, Anthony Johns and Nick Smith, Nick Hamilton and Patrick Wilson, Jack Ellis and Mitch Banks, Joey Thomas and Daniel Baker, Liam Clark and Michael Sims, Ashley and Mitchell Banks, Darren and Cameron Monks, Sam Pryor and Mark Sharman, Mark Harris and Robert Eudey, Shaun McCarthy and Allan Carver, Josh Tyrrell and David Burton, Michael Clayton and Peter Barrett, Mitch Billing and Dave Milner, Julian Frost and Scott Stagg, Shane Gurr and Chris Davern.
