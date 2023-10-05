Supermarket giants expect Tasmanian shoppers will be unaffected by planned stop work action.
Retail and Fast Food Workers Union members will be stopping work for two hours on Saturday, October 7 from 10am for what union secretary James Cullinan said was to "end poverty wages, unsafe workplaces and insecure jobs".
Mr Cullinan said about 30 workers were expected to strike across Coles and Woolworths stores in Tasmania.
He did not say which stores, but only those who have specifically appointed RFFWU to be representatives will be taking action.
Unlike other states, there will be no location for workers to gather during the stop work action.
There are 17 Coles and 32 Woolworths stores across Tasmania.
Woolworths and Coles spokespeople both said no disruptions to customers or store operations were expected due to the industrial action.
A Woolworths spokesperson said the supermarket had a long history of bargaining in good faith and would continue to do so.
"However, we acknowledge and respect the right of team members to take protected industrial action," the Woolworths spokesperson said.
A Coles spokesperson said they remained committed to negotiating a fair and balanced agreement for all.
Nationwide, RAFFWU members make up 0.34 per cent of Coles Group's workforce, while the union is a bargaining representative for around 0.23 per cent of Woolworths' team members covered by the supermarkets enterprise agreement.
The enterprise agreement in place with the supermarket giants was negotiated by retail, fast food workers union Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association.
In July, Woolworths and Coles passed on a 5.75 per cent wage increase to their supermarket workers.
