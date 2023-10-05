A well-intentioned birthday gift landed one father in hot water and facing multiple charges, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard on Thursday, October 5.
Billy Galvin Gordon Riley, 28, pleaded guilty to numerous charges after driving an unregistered, uninsured motorcycle without a helmet or a licence on a public road, which he says was a birthday present.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said the incident took place on May 16, 2023.
Ms Woodgate said police intercepted Riley after noticing he did not have a helmet while driving a red and white trail bike.
Police seized the bike after learning Riley was driving without a licence, insurance, or registration.
Defence lawyer Ben Ashman said Riley was "testing out" the bike, which was never intended to be used on a public road.
Mr Ashman said the bike was a present for his daughter, whose birthday was the following day.
The court heard Riley had a history of substance addiction and abuse that had previously impacted his judgement.
Mr Ashman said Riley had abstained from drugs since May, and was now employed and had sought to "turn his life around".
Magistrate Ken Stanton said while the offending was "on the lower scale," Riley must still face punitive consequences.
"Not using a helmet creates a risk of a substantial burden to the community who will have to pay for your injuries should you have an accident," Mr Stanton said.
"And the bike shouldn't have been on the road in the first place.
"The disqualified driving charge is one of the most serious, and you must be punished to deter you and others from reoffending and to prevent the breakdown of law and order in our society."
Mr Stanton said he commended Riley for being drug-free and cooperating with police.
"You are trying to turn your life around, and I am not going to interfere with that," he said.
"And your punishment needs to be proportional to your offending."
Mr Stanton convicted Riley on all counts and fined him $1000.
Mr Stanton imposed a special penalty of $700 and disqualified Riley from driving for six months.
