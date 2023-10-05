Tasmanian power bills face another $47 on average added to their power bill each year over five years if a draft decision on network changes from the Australian Energy Regulator is adopted later this year
The regulator in its report on electricity distribution and transmission from 2024 to 2029 determined a 1.5 per cent increase from the TasNetworks forecast overall transmission revenue and a 6.5 per cent increase from the company's forecast overall distribution revenue.
"We estimate that the total revenue from this draft decision would result in an average increase of $47 per annum to the average electricity bill for TasNetworks' residential customers over the 2024-29 period," the regulator wrote in the report.
Labor's energy spokesman Dean Winter said this worked out to be a $235 hit over five years to the average household energy bill in Tasmania.
"Since June last year, Tasmanians are paying almost $500 more in their energy bill than they were before and that's down to the Liberals failing to cap power prices," he said.
Mr Winter called on the state's new energy minister to act and implement a power price increase cap the government had proposed several years ago.
Labor have a policy to cap power price increases at 2.5 per cent for households and small businesses.
Energy Minister Nick Duigan, who was appointed to the energy portfolio on Monday, said Labor's policy was "a dangerous gimmick".
"Labor's proposed price cap bears no resemblance to the government's previous policy which retained the ability to cap wholesale - not retail - prices in circumstances of extreme volatility," he said.
"Labor's thought bubble price cap proposal would drive-up power prices, send energy retailers to the wall, cost jobs, and threaten Tasmania's energy security."
The regulator's draft decision will allow TasNetworks to recover $809.1 million for its transmission network from consumers from 2024 to 2029.
