A 24-year-old man who turned into "a monster" when he was on drugs was jailed in the Supreme Court in Launceston to a three-year and three-month jail term on two separate criminal matters.
Jackson Cooper Cadman was also found guilty by a jury of armed robbery, aggravated burglary, and a count of stealing comprising a car, $200 cash and a chainsaw on November 23, 2019.
Cadman also pleaded guilty to a brutal assault on his father, Ray Cadman, at Nabowla on September 18 2022.
Justice Robert Pearce cited 69-year-old Ray Cadman's victim impact statement in sentencing.
"It was a moving account of reconciling his love for his son with the seriousness of the violence inflicted on him," he said.
Justice Pearce remarked that Mr Ray Cadman's serious health problems meant he might not see his son released.
The court heard that Jackson Cadman was at his father's home while affected by drugs.
After police were called and Jackson Cadman was taken to the LGH for assessment, he rang his father and asked him to pick him up, and they returned to Nabowla.
When Mr Cadman expressed disappointment in his behaviour, Jackson Cadman, without warning, attacked him, punching him to the head, choking him and attempting to kick his legs.
Mr. Cadman tried to cross the road away from his son, but he followed him and continued the attack, punching him in the stomach, back and head twenty to thirty times. He stomped on his back and elbowed him to the stomach.
Mr Cadman said:" I love you, but you are killing me."
He told his father he wanted to kill him and stomped on his back. He demanded car keys and drove off in his father's car, leaving him severely injured on the side of the road.
As a result of the twenty-minute attack, Ray Cadman had serious injuries, including a fractured eye socket and lumbar and cervical spine injuries, and spent 11 days in the hospital.
The attack resulted in an 18-month jail term.
Cadman was also sentenced for an armed robbery at Rocherlea and a bizarre episode in which he drove to Defence Department land at Stony Head, set three fires, and burned the vehicle he stole at Rocherlea.
In the 55km dash from Rocherlea, he crashed through farm fences and traversed paddocks to get back onto the road.
The fire at Stony Head burned 500 hectares of bush and cost authorities $170,000 to fight.
"There is no rational reason why you drove to Stony Head," Justice Pearce said.
"Your father said you were a monster when you were on drugs."
Cadman began using methylamphetamine (ice) in 2019 and had several admissions to hospital for drug-induced psychosis.
He sentenced him to 15 months in jail for armed robbery and twelve months for unlawfully setting fire to property. Six months of the sentence was to be served concurrently at the same time.
The sentence was backdated to October 2022, when Cadman was taken into custody.
