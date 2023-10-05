The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jackson Cadman jailed for armed robbery and brutal assault of father

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
October 5 2023 - 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray Cadman was severely bashed by drug addicted son he loved. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Ray Cadman was severely bashed by drug addicted son he loved. Picture by Paul Scambler.

A 24-year-old man who turned into "a monster" when he was on drugs was jailed in the Supreme Court in Launceston to a three-year and three-month jail term on two separate criminal matters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.