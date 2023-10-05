Labor has seized on new figures from the ABS showing building approvals in the state falling significantly compared to the same period of last year.
Opposition planning spokesman Luke Edmond blamed the government's "disunity and dysfunction" for the 19 per cent fall in residential building approvals, and said the dearth of newly built homes coming to the market was leading to higher prices and rents.
"The issues in housing and planning in Tasmania are worse than ever, even though Tasmanians are crying out for affordable housing as rents continue to soar," Mr Edmunds said.
But the government hit back, with Housing Minister Nic Street saying that a report from market analysts CoreLogic showed the vacancy rate in Hobart had increased to 2.5 per cent, from 1.5 per cent a year earlier.
Hobart had the highest vacancy rate of any capital city in the country, according to the report.
The same report also showed median rents in Hobart falling by 2.7 per cent over the three months to the end of September, to $529 per week.
Hobart was the most affordable rental capital, and one of only two cities to see its rental prices fall.
While not good news for landlords, the figures will tend to bring relief for renters facing tough cost pressures.
Mr Street said the figures were proof that the government's housing strategy was working.
"Increasing housing supply is the best way to ease rental pressures, which is why we've developed the most ambitious housing plan in Tasmania's history for 10,000 more social and affordable homes by 2032,'' Mr Street said.
"Rising vacancy rates are a direct result of adding more supply and will continue to lead to the lower rents we want to see for Tasmanian families."
