Three years ago The Plough Inn opened with a young, enthusiastic team. Fast-forward to the present day and that team is celebrating being named Tasmania's best.
The Launceston joint produced the loudest screams in the room, manager Di Warren said, when they were announced winners in three categories at the Tasmanian Hospitality Association Awards for Excellence on October 4.
"We weren't really expecting last year to take out Sports Bar of the Year, and to come away with it again having worked really hard to build an in-demand venue for functions is a really nice surprise," Ms Warren said.
"We didn't really know what else were were up against [for Best Outdoor Experience]. Then to take it out ... the roof top is like our baby."
The restaurant has put in significant investment in its roof top dining experience, with a retractable roof and top-of-the-line gas heating system making it a year-round venue.
The celebrations didn't stop for The Plough Inn crew at Wednesday's award night, finishing as the Best Hotel/Pub Tavern of the Year - Metro.
"We were absolutely in shock, we didn't even know we were up for the award," she said.
"It took a few minutes to realise we had come away with the award."
Ms Warren said a young team had stuck with them over the three-years since she and licensee Peter Goss reopened the venue.
"One major feedback we get, from Google reviews or after functions, is how amazing and personable our staff are," she said.
"We work hard to make sure the place is 100 per cent clean, attention to detail on our food and functions."
Mr Goss, who has 20 years industry experience, wanted the restaurant to have a big focus on football and sport.
Ms Warren said his involvement in sport had flow on benefits for the Inn.
"We've built a really strong, loyal support base of customers from sport, which then branches out to all parts of Tasmania when they're travelling through to Launceston," Ms Warren said.
Launceston's title as UNESCO City of Gastronomy was reinforced with strong Northern wins at the hospitality industry awards.
It was something Ms Warren said she was pretty excited to be part of.
"We are so thankful for so much local support," she said.
"For our regulars, Peter really wanted to create a space where people know who we were and could come for a beer or chat."
She said they had drew inspiration from the bar in American TV show Cheers - including a Cheers souvenir at the sports bar after Mr Goss took a visit to Boston.
"We thank the whole city and everyone in our staff, who without their support we couldn't keep doing what we are," Ms Warren said.
"We hope to keep it up."
