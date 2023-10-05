Alick Tipoti's exhibition Mariw Minaral, showing now at The Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, engages with the cultural songs of his home, Zendath Kez - the Torres Strait Islands.
Translating traditional stories into visual forms, like linocuttings and sculpture, he responds to his own ancestry - and now a Tasmanian artist is responding to Tipoti's work through her own storytelling.
Lila Meleisia, a Tasmanian Samoan musician, has created Soundscape and Storytelling from Pacific Islands, a ticketed experience coming to Tipoti's nationally touring exhibition this Saturday, October 7.
Through sound, Meleisea has created what she calls a sensorial link to Tipoti's stories from the sea and is inviting museumgoers to be mesmerised by her songs at the Royal Park Art Gallery.
"The most important thing for me is to share what has resonated in me in Tipoti's work," Meleisea said.
"The spiritual, the cultural, the activism, the teachings and to be vulnerable as a creative doing this."
Tipoti's work in Mariw Minaral, or Spiritual Patterns, is largely composed of linocuts - carved designs on blocks of linoleum - as well as large-scale sculptures which both follow the traditional cosmology of the Torres Straits, like its marine environments brimming with crocodiles and turtles.
Guests at the performance will first explore Tipoti's exhibition in silence before Meleisea's sound and the stories come into the space. The artist encouraged a few choices: either stand still, sit or move around the space to experience the exhibition and music in different ways.
As the soundscape unfolds, Meleisea said those experiencing the show could draw, write, play and share their thoughts with her and other participants.
The performance includes instruments like a baritone saxophone, singing bowls, chimes, a few drums and a kalimba, along with two creation stories and a song.
"Although both my island homes, Samoa and lutruwita/Tasmania are far, far away from his home and the place he draws his inspiration, there is also much in common," Meleisea said.
"As humans on this earth we live under the same stars, moon and sun. We share the same sky country, and it is the vast ocean that connects us.
"As islanders too, in particular the low-lying Oceania ones, we are on the frontlines of living the effects of oceans warming and rising due to climate change."
Lila Meleisea's Soundscape and Storytelling from Pacific Islands will run at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery on Wellington Street from 2:00pm to 3:00pm on Saturday, October 7.
Tickets are available at the QVMAG website.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.