The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Arts

Tasmanian musician bringing soundscapes to Alick Tipoti exhibition

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lila Meleisia, a Tasmanian Samoan musician, will run "Soundscape and Storytelling from Pacific Islands" this weekend. Picture supplied
Lila Meleisia, a Tasmanian Samoan musician, will run "Soundscape and Storytelling from Pacific Islands" this weekend. Picture supplied

Alick Tipoti's exhibition Mariw Minaral, showing now at The Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, engages with the cultural songs of his home, Zendath Kez - the Torres Strait Islands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.