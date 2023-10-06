Weekly wrap: Political machinations and development applications

G'day readers,
Development applications and political machinations kept us on our toes this week. I can say with absolute certainty whenever we break news of development applications in Launceston, it is a subject that always gets people talking.
This week, Joe Colebrook told us the Council put plans for a multi-storey luxury hotel at the site of a disused warehouse in the Launceston CBD back to the public for consultation. My first question was, why a luxury hotel? That site would be the perfect location for residential apartments. For several reasons, residential apartments on the Cimitiere Street site would be a valuable addition to a city facing a housing crisis like Launceston.
Matt Maloney and the Hobart team reported on all the shenanigans in state politics this week. The culmination was former Tasmanian attorney-general Elise Archer resigning from parliament just hours after Premier Jeremy Rockliff raised the prospect of an early election if she remained in the House of Assembly. I still reckon an early election is on the cards. What do you think?
Ben Seeder reports Police Commissioner Donna Adams confirmed an investigation into an alleged paedophile cop.
From the 'What a great idea' file, Charmaine Manuel tells us of Spring Clean Rocherlea, a community-led project focused on waste, recycling and allowing residents to dispose of recyclables and other waste.
And, finally, have you ever wanted to be a postie but couldn't because you found balancing on two wheels whilst being swooped by magpies difficult? Fear not; Hamish Geale tells us why it would now be possible for anyone to be a postie.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
