Opposition parties have said Tasmania Police should not be trusted with investigating an alleged paedophile cop, after they ignored or botched chances to apprehend him for a decade.
Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds committed suicide on September 13, 2018, the day after officers from Tasmania Police Professional Standards Command visited his home and found images of child abuse on his personal mobile phone.
But the report of the commission of inquiry into sexual abuse found that Police had been aware of Reynolds' concerning relationship with children for as much as a decade earlier, and had botched several chances to investigate him.
The Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's Response to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings also found that numerous complaints to police about abuse at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre were never properly investigated by officers.
Greens Leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff this week linked those failures to investigate complaints at Ashley to Reynolds, who was based near the detention centre and was in charge of prosecution services for the North-West region.
"The investigation also needs to examine any influence he might have had in stymying the progress of complaints of child sexual abuse made to police," she said.
She renewed her calls for the government to open an independent investigation into how police failed to investigate Reynolds for a decade, even after numerous complaints about his relationship with children were raised.
Her call was supported by Labor Leader Rebecca White on Thursday.
"There are a lot of loose ends when it comes to the commission of inquiry, and this is one of them, and we do think there are reasonable grounds for there to be an independent investigation into matters like that," Ms White said.
Dr Woodruff also criticised Police Minister Felix Ellis for his failure to respond to the issue over the past week.
She said she had sent a letter to Mr Ellis shortly after the release of the commission of inquiry report, but had yet to receive a response from him.
"Given the seriousness of this matter, we are concerned Minister Ellis has not responded to our letter, and has apparently refused to respond to media queries," Dr Woodruff said.
A government spokesman directed media requests on the matter to the police, who confirmed that the service would released another statement later on Thursday.
Police Commissioner Donna Adams said the service was continuing to consider the commission's findings, including the Paul Reynolds matter.
"We are finalising work regarding further independent review of the Paul Reynolds matter and will provide an update in the near future," she said.
"It is critical that we learn from our past failings and do whatever we can to ensure such serious allegations against a police officer are appropriately investigated."
Mr Ellis said the findings about Reynolds were "sickening and disturbing", and that the government was committed to holding criminals to account, particularly within the police force.
"Government institutions, including Tasmania Police, must work to rebuild the trust of victim survivors and the community, and we have been clear we will take strong action in response to the Commission of Inquiry.
"We will have more to say on the Paul Reynolds matter soon."
A coroner's investigation that reported last year found that Reynolds was "well known" as a paedophile in Deloraine, where complaints about his grooming of young boys at a football club had been made.
Police also failed to properly investigate complaints by two interstate police officers, who were told anecdotes about Reynolds' behaviour with children in 2008 while drinking with Tasmanian officers at the Police Academy bar in Rokeby.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.