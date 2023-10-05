Clover Hill Wines has reaped rewards for solely focusing on sparkling wines with a top gong.
The Royal Hobart Wine Show announced some of its winners from this year's tastings ahead of the formal awards dinner in November.
Among the victors was the Lebrina-based vineyard winning Best Tasmanian Sparkling Wine with the Clover Hill Cuvee Foudre, Chardonnay.
Clover Hill Wines chief winemaker Robert Heywood said the Royal Hobart Wine Show was one of the best to compete in.
"To show we are the best sparkling in the region means a lot," Mr Heywood said.
"The competition is benchmarking us against the best in the business. To see other great producers around, it's fantastic for us to be able to stand out amongst great peers."
Pipers River is known as one of the best sparkling producers in the world, he said.
"We have a good history of chardonnay dominated sparkling wines," he said.
"Cuvee Foudre is one of the best in our portfolio."
The wine is matured in French oak foudre and also aged in the bottle. He said the process provided texture, volume and power to the wine.
"It's a nice drinking experience on a warm summers day," Mr Heywood said.
He was full of praise for the "elite" judging panel.
"It's always the best of the best in the Hobart show," he said.
"You are tasted by the best, critiqued and given feedback.
"It's the main show for the state. It's our home, and we want to do the best we can in our home wine show."
The full list of Royal Hobart Wine Show winners will be announced on November 10 at the Fine Wine and Dine Awards Dinner.
