Mark Prior has been appointed as coach of Scottsdale's women's team for the 2024 NTFAW Premier season.
Prior returns to the Magpies where he was formerly a player and takes over from Mikayla Binns, who will continue who duties on the field.
Prior will look to build on his legacy at the North-Eastern club where he already boasts a 1989 premiership as well as two more grand final appearances.
The new signing brings with him plenty of experience, with junior-level coaching at South Launceston and Prospect on his résumé as well as a year as coach of Old Launcestonians during the COVID-affected 2020 season and two years of mentoring the under-20 NTFA women's representative team.
After accepting the approach from the Magpies, Prior said he would like to build the squad's depth in order to go one better and reach finals next season.
"We've just got to spread the workload over the whole side and that's where it's important in football, especially as you get into the Premier league, whether it's men or women, just to even it out," he said.
"If you're getting injuries or players are not playing that are in your top few, then you struggle a little bit.
"So it's basically getting the younger ones coming through up to that speed of it and working a lot on ball-movement. I'm really big on that."
While he will be taking over the coaching reins, Prior said he will be utilising the leadership of Binns and former VFLW player Dearne Taylor.
"We're very lucky to be in that position where the two of them are two of the better players in the state and come from a good grounding and a good background of football," he said.
"There's also getting the belief to the group via the leaders that you're good enough to play to a certain level."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.