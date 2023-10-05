The Examinersport
Mark Prior appointed Scottsdale women's football coach for 2024

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
October 5 2023 - 1:17pm
Mark Prior has been appointed as coach of Scottsdale's women's team for the 2024 NTFAW Premier season.

