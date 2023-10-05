Patrons can now double down on supporting the arts when they purchase tickets from Theatre North with the announcement of its new charitable box office partnership.
The Princess Theatre has joined a growing community of galleries, retail and hospitality venues across the country that are contributing 50 per cent of card merchant fees to an independent Australian charity foundation, ArtsPay.
ArtsPay, which is supported by the Australian Government through the Australia Council for The Arts and the cities of Melbourne and Sydney, was launched in 2021 and awarded its first round of $55,000 to artists in April this year.
Through the new payment processing system, Theatre North's transaction fees from its box office will be sent to independent artists and small arts organisations in a "sustainable funding source for arts".
The system - used by organisations as large as the Australian Recording Industry Association and the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair - is effectively a full-circle approach to industry funding when applied to businesses like Theatre North: the arts is essentially funding its own grass roots.
"We are really pleased to partner with ArtsPay, to turn something as mundane as a merchant fee into something that contributes to artists' livelihoods," said Stuart Loone, Theatre North's programs manager.
"It means that Northern Tasmanians are supporting artists not only when they purchase a ticket, but they're adding value by doing it at the Princess Theatre box office."
The new payment system only contributes transaction fees from box office card payments that do not incur additional costs, and does not increase the Theatre's ticket prices.
"ArtsPay is proud to welcome Theatre North to our growing community of merchants that are making the switch, and turning payment fees into a new funding source for the arts," ArtsPay co-founder Marc Goldenfein said.
"Theatre North is the first major venue in Tasmania to sign up and we hope that more will follow and support this initiative."
Artists and art organisations can apply for funding support through the ArtSpay website: www.artspayfoundation.org
