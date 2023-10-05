Anyone who's consumed hot chips by the shoreline will tell you spotting a seagull in the wild is no big deal.
But have you ever seen a baby seagull?
Sitting at windswept Kings Wharf, The Examiner photographer Paul Scambler was shocked to spot an adult gull nesting with two baby seagulls on a wharf post.
The adult appeared to have brought some pasta back to its chicks.
"I'd never seen a baby seagull - I've never seen a baby crow either," Mr Scambler said.
"I just wondered what it was to begin with, and then suddenly realised there were two little chicks underneath it.
"They've got black beaks, not red, and black legs. All the colours must change as they grow up."
A seagull colony has made itself at home on the derelict Harry O'May ferry further up the river.
Birdlife Tasmania convenor Dr Eric Woehler said it was not necessarily rare to spot baby seagulls in the wild, but rather that their increasing population near the city centre led to increased awareness of the birds.
He said the ferry's proximity to water and the Mowbray landfill site made it a convenient nesting site for seagulls, which are naturally opportunistic.
"Normally the gulls would nest on islands away from humanity, but in the Kanamaluka/Tamar area there's not that many breeding locations within the estuary itself," Dr Woehler said.
"There's birds breeding out on Ninth Island and Waterhouse and Swan islands in Bass Strait, and so really whats happening is they're taking advantage of this derelict ferry that's been sitting there for any number of years.
"The nesting site is close to a feeding site at Mowbray, it makes it easy for the birds to nest there because you have a suitable nesting site with food close by."
Seagulls reach maturity at about four years old.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.