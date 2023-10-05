The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Baby seagulls spotted at Launceston wharf

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
October 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anyone who's consumed hot chips by the shoreline will tell you spotting a seagull in the wild is no big deal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.