BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Welcome to 35 Ridgeview Crescent, a modern masterpiece nestled in a tranquil and quiet location. This stunning three-bedroom home, built in 2020, offers the perfect blend of contemporary design and functionality, making it the ideal place to call home.
With an abundance of natural light pouring through the large windows, this home is a beacon of warmth and comfort. The open-concept living spaces are bathed in sunlight throughout the day, creating a welcoming atmosphere for you and your family.
The heart of this home is the well-appointed kitchen, featuring sleek countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage space. It's perfect for both everyday cooking and entertaining.
This home boasts three spacious bedrooms, providing plenty of room for family, guests, or even a home office. Each room is thoughtfully designed to offer both privacy and comfort. The primary bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in robe, adding an element of luxury to your daily life. It's your own private retreat within your home.
With a focus on convenience, this property is designed for low-maintenance living. Spend less time on upkeep and more time enjoying your new home.
Nestled in a quiet crescent, this property offers peace and serenity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.